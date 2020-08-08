Governor's communications director exits for DPHSS job

Janela Buhain Carrera has exited from her role as communications director for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio's administration.

Carrera will head over to the Department of Public Health and Social Services as a special projects coordinator who will be handling COVID-19 issues.

Her last day at the governor's office was Friday. She starts at Public Health on Monday.

"I was honored to serve Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the people of Guam in my previous capacity and I look forward to continuing my service in helping the Department of Public Health and Social Services to keep us all safe and informed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," she stated.

Carrera was a former TV news director who joined the administration at the beginning of its term in 2019.

Carrera's replacement has not been confirmed.

The administration has recently seen a series of Cabinet-level departures and new hires.

Among them:

• Roque Alcantara was hired last month to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Alcantara replaced John Burch at DPR.

• Social worker Terry Aguon also was hired last month to serve as Department of Public Health and Social Services deputy director of social services. Aguon replaced Josie O’Mallan who resigned to help her ailing parents.

• Burch was temporarily assigned to Guam Ancestral Lands Commission. The assignment was to assist GALC, whose executive director, Joe Angoco, was on extended medical leave. More recently, Burch was appointed to replace Joseph Angoco and is now the acting executive director of the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission. Angoco resigned from GALC effective July 17.

• Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey retired July 3.

• The governor's son-in-law, Haig Huynh, who served as her legal counsel, resigned in June.

• Executive Manager Tom Ada of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority resigned June 22.

• Tony Babauta resigned as the governor's chief of staff in May.

• Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Bobby Alvarez resigned May 31 and was replaced by former GVB head Gerry Perez.

• Pilar Laguana retired on May 30 from her post as the GVB president and was replaced by former Gov. Carl Gutierrez.

• Robert Camacho, the retired chief of police at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, joined the Department of Corrections as its deputy director in March.

• Samantha Brennan resigned as director of the Department of Corrections in November 2019. Her replacement, Frank Ishizaki, resigned in January.

• Joe Carbullido, the current DOC director, was temporarily assigned to the DOC deputy position from Guam Police Department in 2019 after the sudden resignation of Joey Terlaje as deputy director.