Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's deputy chief of staff, Alice Taijeron, is back as chairperson of the Guam Election Commission.

Jerry Crisostomo, the campaign chairman for the Camacho-Ada Republican gubernatorial team, is back as vice chairperson.

The two switched places. Prior to Thursday's nomination of a new set of officers for GEC, Crisostomo was chairperson and Taijeron, a Democrat, was vice chairperson.

Attorney Patrick Civille also started another term as the independent member of the commission, which has three Democrats, three Republicans and one independent.

Taijeron left the Guam Housing Corp. as its president in October 2020 to become the governor's deputy chief of staff. The governor is seeking reelection.

At the meeting, GEC went through the 2022 election timelines and voter registration updates.

The commission also started discussing whether GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan would get a pay raise, after commissioners gave her a performance evaluation rating of 1.02 - an "exceptional" ranking. The commissioners decided to continue the discussion in their next meeting in April.

The GEC currently is preparing for the Aug. 27 primary election and the Nov. 8 general election.