Governor's office: Churches can't reopen yet

Churches are not yet allowed to reopen for indoor Mass and other group activities, according to Adelup.

The clarification was issued after Archbishop Michael Byrnes announced Guam's Catholic churches will reopen on Oct. 3 and 4 for indoor Mass.

The governor's office said churches don't have the go-signal yet.

“During the life of this pandemic on our island, churches have unfortunately represented a significant portion of COVID-19 clusters identified through contact tracing," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated on Tuesday evening. "We want every person of faith to safely return to their places of worship as soon as possible. To accomplish that goal, we are actively reviewing potential safety protocols prior to making that decision. Once this review is complete, an official decision will be made."

“We thank the community for its patience as we work to strike a reasonable balance between our spiritual well-being and our physical health."

Byrnes had issued a statement that Mass will be held inside the churches while following strict COVID-19 protocols.