The government of Guam has been using private hotels as quarantine facilities without fully executed contracts, leading to questions and criticism from the community regarding the procurement of these facilities.

The Office of the Governor on Sunday stated this is the same approach the U.S. Navy used when hotels needed to be contracted to quarantine sailors from the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Fifteen hotels have been utilized as quarantine facilities. Eleven were occupied by the military. GovGuam used four.

Based on invoices disclosed to The Guam Daily Post, GovGuam is utilizing Wyndham Garden Guam, Days Inn and Pacific Star Resort & Spa. Pacific Star is currently serving as the main quarantine facility.

Email exchanges also indicate Hotel Santa Fe Guam as a quarantine site, but only briefly.

During a press briefing on April 16, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was asked whether contracts existed with quarantine facilities.

"Yes, all the quarantine facilities that are run by the government have contracts, and the contracts have been signed," the governor stated.

"We are on a lease agreement with them. We not only have lease agreements for the facilities but also, we do also provide services to these individuals who are quarantined," she said. "We provide them meal services, we provide them laundry services, and we also provide them medical check-up services and evaluations. So all those are being paid by the government."

That same day, the Post submitted a Sunshine Act request – one of several – seeking government contracts with quarantine facilities and tier 1, 2 and 3 medical facilities, as well as Guam Regional Medical City, if any.

No contracts with quarantine or medical facilities

Similar to past responses, the response to this request was that the governor's office did not possess "any executed or signed contracts or agreements with hotels, medical facilities, hospitals and any other facility utilized to assist with the government of Guam's COVID-19 response."

There is no discrepancy between this response and the governor's April 16 statements, according to her office. To simplify the remarks, agreements were made, but the paperwork is waiting to catch up.

"The governor’s statement is both consistent and accurate. In fact, the same approach was taken by the Department of the Navy in its procurement of hotel quarantine facilities for sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt. In both instances, local and Navy, terms were negotiated and agreed upon, and the final version of the contracts is still pending."

The governor's office has stated that, under Guam law, the governor's public health emergency declaration "permits the governor to suspend laws or rules that would impede public health response in an emergency."

Laundry services

Several email exchanges from March 19 to April 17 detailed the government's attempts at creating and finalizing the contracts.

Haig Huynh, the governor's legal counsel, appeared to have been the main facilitator.

"Below is a list of items that I have procured and I am waiting for fully executed documents to catch up," Huynh told Charles Esteves, the administrator for the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, on March 21.

These items included contracts for quarantine facilities and laundry services. GovGuam was billed about $11,000 between March 21 and April 2 by The Laundry Solutions.

It is unclear what state the contracts are in at this time, however.

The Post inquired on April 22 whether quarantine site contracts were still under review at the Office of the Attorney General. The Post was told the AG did not have anything related to these contracts.

Again, on April 27, the Post asked whether the AG had the final versions of the contracts for review. AG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros stated then, "I don't believe so."

By May 1, responding to another follow-up from the Post, Charfauros said the AG could not comment on ongoing procurement, "but our office's role is to review contracts for legal compliance, including laws that are triggered when a public health emergency is declared and we will continue to fulfill this duty."

AG engaged in the process

The emails indicate the AG's office was engaged in the process for these contracts.

Huynh, on March 25, told Esteves the AG requested that a sole source procurement record be completed prior to him signing off on the contracts.

The next day, Huynh, in an email to Tony Babauta, at the time chief of staff to the governor, stated that he understood there were "several things missing in these contracts" and that he was working with the AG, Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconcile the language for later reimbursement of funds.

On April 2, Assistant Attorney General Jessica Toft emailed Huynh a checklist on what the procurement record should contain, and at least a version of the contracts were sent to Toft about two weeks later.

Subsequent emails indicate various changes to the contracts were made but by April 17, nothing had been decided.

Regardless, the last email, from Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, indicated payments had been made to hotels and laundry providers.

"To date, we have paid about $142,000 to these providers in advance of executed contracts and concurrence from OCD and (General Services Agency)," Carlson stated.

In addition to laundry services, the Post received invoices for three quarantine facilities.

The Post inquired with the Department of Administration whether these invoices were paid and how much. While Director Edward Birn stated he requested a report from accounting, a response was not received by press time.

If payments were made, it appears not all facilities are being treated equally. Speaker Tina Muña Barnes wrote to Dr. Michael Cruz, of the governor's physicians' advisory group, that "tier 2" medical facilities had not been paid because a memorandum of understanding with these facilities has not been adopted.