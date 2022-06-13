The Office of the Governor is opposing former Sen. Robert "Bob" Klitzkie's motion to file an amicus brief in the lawsuit seeking to clarify the application of local procurement law to the governor's acquisition of early quarantine facilities. The lawsuit, filed by the Office of the Attorney General, also seeks clarity on the validity of the procurement law during a public health emergency in light of the Emergency Health Powers Act and the governor's order declaring an emergency.

An amicus brief is a legal brief by someone who is not a party to a case. Klitzkie, represented by attorney Douglas Moylan, filed his motion in February. Klitzkie stated that there is no defendant and no case; the suit was made against quarantine facility agreements. The court therefore lacks jurisdiction, but in the same respect, there is also no party to raise the jurisdictional challenge, according to Klitzkie.

"Thus, my motion to file amicus curiae, or as a friend of the court," Klitzkie has said.

Attorneys for the governor, a party in interest in the case, argued that Klitzkie failed to demonstrate that his participation would be "useful" for the court, and that he seeks to pursue an adversarial position in contravention of standards for amicus participation. Moreover, the governor's attorneys argued that the parties in the case are competently represented and that Klitzkie cannot offer anything beyond arguments the parties' lawyers could provide.

In a reply filed by Moylan, Klitzkie stated that the decision to allow an amicus brief is wholly within the court's discretion. The position of the Office of the Governor is consistent with the OAG and does not raise legal defenses with regard to jurisdiction and separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches, Klitzkie stated in the reply.

The OAG suit is attempting to clarify findings in the Office of Public Accountability audit of the procurement of quarantine and isolation facilities.

Despite a May 2021 Supreme Court of Guam opinion holding that the governor has broad authority over quarantine stations, the OPA issued an audit report in July 2021 with the finding that the governor did not have authority to procure quarantine facilities and that her Emergency Health Powers Act authority was limited by the Guam procurement law, the OAG has stated.

The governor's office secured four facilities at a cost totaling about $2.5 million. These were the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn, Wyndham Garden Guam and Hotel Santa Fe Guam.

The suit "entangles" the Judiciary of Guam into issuing an opinion that the OAG will use to either find no wrongdoing on the part of the governor through the court opinion, or to take action against the governor, Klitzkie stated in his amicus motion.

That is not the role of the judiciary, nor should the judiciary allow itself to be used as "an instrumentality" of the OAG, Klitzkie continued in the motion.

"If the court allows the action to continue, it forebodes many more artfully pleaded actions by the petitioner violating the separation of powers between our branches of government," Klitzkie stated in his amicus motion.

Oral arguments for Klitzkie's motion are scheduled for June 28.