News of a complaint filed with police alleging that Guam Customs and Quarantine Director Ike Peredo shoved a Customs officer has prompted a statement.

According to the governor's office, Peredo has been placed on administrative leave and Jesse Mendiola, of the Marianas Regional Fusion Center, will act as CQA Director on a temporary basis.

The statement, dated July 10, is below:

Yesterday evening, the Office of the Governor of Guam was informed that a police report was filed with Guam International Airport Authority (GIAA) Police alleging that a physical altercation took place involving Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency (CQA) Director Ike Peredo and an officer.

GIAA Police are conducting an investigation and Director Peredo has been placed on administrative leave.

To ensure the continuity of the critical services provided by CQA in protecting our community, Jesse Mendiola, of the Marianas Regional Fusion Center, will act as CQA Director on a temporary basis.

As this matter is currently under investigation, we will refrain from further comment.