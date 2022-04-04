Governor's office to 'research' Guam flag, seal question

The governor's office on Friday said it will look into the issue of an apparent mistake in the image of a sailing canoe or flying proa on the Guam flag and seal that resident Farron Taijeron pointed out this week.

"Our office will do the research into this cause, but as you know, our efforts are focused on recovery at this time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Taijeron said the way the flying proa, or sakman, is depicted would have either the wind blowing the sail directly into the mast, or blowing both the mast and sail down. He offered options to "fix" the error.

"We fly our flag at the Olympics and wear it on uniforms. I'm so proud to say that we were the fastest in the world, but it's hard when the canoe on the flag is incorrect," he told The Guam Daily Post.

Taijeron, who has also done environmental cleanups, launched an online petition asking Guam's elected officials to correct or improve the image of the sailing canoe on the Great Seal of Guam, the flag of Guam and all GovGuam media.

"As I understand, there was a similar effort several years ago. Additionally, we would like to hear public input and that would be done through the legislative process," Paco-San Agustin said.

Senators and the Department of CHamoru Affairs have not commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, Taijeron's petition exceeded the initial target number of signatures. The petition is at www.change.org/p/fix-the-flag-of-guam.

Centuries ago, the Europeans described the flying proa or sakman as the fastest vessel on the globe.

Taijeron, in his more than six-minute video, said Guam lost its sakman in the 1700s during the Spanish era because the Spaniards burned them and outlawed their use.

"As a result, we lost so much of that traditional knowledge," he said. "So when the flag was drawn, over two centuries later in 1917, who can blame us for not knowing better? And now there's no reason to point a finger at anyone in the past since the flag was accepted. It's now our responsibility."