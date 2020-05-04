Governor's policy director, lieutenant governor issue different apologies

Governor's Policy Director Carlo Branch today apologized for the silencing of part of the questions from The Guam Daily Post during a press briefing on COVID-19 recovery efforts Thursday.

Branch said he gave Communications Director Janela Carrera instructions to mute reporters at the end of their questions to avoid audio feedback during the Zoom press conference.

The Post's Senior Reporter Nick Delgado was muted while in the midst of clarifying the role of Tony Babauta, the governor's chief of staff at the time, on COVID-19 recovery efforts after Babauta was reported to have stayed at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa while it is in use as a quarantine facility. Babauta resigned Friday.

Branch said he didn't intend for his instruction to mute questions from the Post.

He apologized for the consequence of having limited the Post's ability to ask a question.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio were in the press briefing and they didn't offer answers after reporters were abruptly stopped from pursuing their questions.

Branch said neither the governor nor the lieutenant governor knew of the instruction to mute reporters' audio.

Tenorio did offer an apology to KUAM but didn't talk to the Post directly.

Tenorio on Monday said in an interview with KUAM that the censorship of the media during that briefing was “wrong.”

“I was a little startled and the communications team did not apologize. They should. I would apologize and I apologize. I think that was a really bad mistake and it should not ever happen again,” said Tenorio. “I think Carlo Branch and Janela (Carrera) absolutely should apologize for it. I will find out later today and make sure that they do.”

“We are public officials and we have to face the questions,” he said in the radio interview.

Microphone muted

During the April 30 press briefing, Carrera censored Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing denying all questions that she said were not “relevant to the COVID Recovery Plan.”

The microphone was muted for multiple reporters who asked other questions to include an update on the financial relief efforts, the contracts for the government quarantine facilities and former governor’s chief of staff Babauta’s overnight stay at the Pacific Star, which is one of the quarantine sites.

"Tony felt ill. He stayed overnight and was cleared by Public Health officials the next morning prior to returning home,” the governor’s office confirmed in a separate statement released to the Post.

Tenorio said in the KUAM interview that the former chief of staff’s stay at the hotel was a mistake and will not be reimbursed by the federal government.