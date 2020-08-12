Governor's son shares COVID story to encourage vigilance

Joaquin Cook, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Guam, and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's son, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On his social media pages, Cook shared that he is one of three bank employees who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

Cook said he will remain in isolation until it’s safe to interact with others.

“My symptoms have been mild with body aches being the worst part. Every day has been better than the day prior and I feel as though I’m almost back to 100%,” he stated. “I tell my story to encourage others to remain vigilant in their daily activities to keep the virus at bay. For those like me that have become infected, I hope that you, too, share your story. Every effort is needed to remind others to treat this pandemic seriously.”

On Tuesday, Guam had 16 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Joint Information Center. This follows the six new cases confirmed by officials on Monday.

The island's positive rate is 1.7%, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services. That increases Guam’s COVID-19 numbers to 434 since tests started in March.

There are 104 active cases. Out of the total number of cases, 384 are civilians and 50 are military service members.

The 16 new cases were reported to DPHSS from Aug. 8-10.

The governor on Monday night confirmed she has a moderate case of COVID-19 and is doing well.

On Tuesday morning, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio reiterated their plea to the people of Guam to “protect each other and protect themselves.”

“In the governor’s case, she got exposed by a family member,” he said, noting that it’s a sobering reminder that even as family members, “we have to take precautions.”

Adelup testing

The lieutenant governor said the staff at Adelup is taking direction from DPHSS.

“Not everybody has been tested yet. The contact tracing has to occur. We know those of us who have been exposed, we have to amend what we’re doing,” he said. Tenorio said he’s canceled his in-person meetings, transferring what he can to online conferences and reducing face-to-face interactions.

“I think all of us at this point, with 400 cases, everybody knows somebody who has or who survived the virus.”

On a personal level, the lieutenant governor said he’s decided to communicate with his mom by phone, rather than visiting her in person.

"It’s sobering. And it underscores all the anxiety and angst (but) we’re doing the best we can. We continue to work with all the health care experts. So that we can respond to whatever happens.”

He added a final plea: “Monitor yourselves, if you don’t feel good stay home.”

Thoughts and prayers

News of the governor’s condition has brought on a flurry of “get-well-soon” messages on social media and from local and regional officials.

Northern Marianas Gov. Ralph Torres said he and Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, their families and “the entire Marianas send our thoughts and prayers for Gov. Lou and her family at this time.”

“As Gov. Lou said, please use her experience and courage as a reminder to protect yourselves, your families, and our beautiful islands,” he wrote. “Let us continue to be Marianas strong.”

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Guam Education Board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez also issued a statement.

“I was saddened to hear that Gov. Leon Guerrero tested positive for COVID-19, and on behalf of the Guam Education Board, I would like to send our well-wishes to her and her family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with all those on our island who have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus.” Gutierrez said.

“We have been working closely with her team to reopen schools and we appreciate her continued support; we are glad to hear that she is in good spirits and we wish her a speedy recovery,” Fernandez said.

Adm. John Menoni, Joint Region Marianas commander, added his well-wishes for the governor and her family, "best wishes for a swift recovery."

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas urged the community to "please join me in praying for rejuvenating rest and a full recovery for our Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and for all those afflicted with COVID-19,” he wrote in his statement. “As Adelup works to manage these unfortunate circumstances, please afford them additional patience. Let us also take a moment to remember and pray for those we have lost, the grieving families, those families worried over afflicted loved ones, and the general anxiety of our community.”

COVID-19 impact on businesses

Bank of Guam is among a growing number of local businesses that have announced a member or visiting client had the respiratory illness.

“We took immediate measures to ensure that the Bank could safely reopen and continue providing the essential services our community depends upon,” Cook stated. “Aside from the necessary sanitation procedures, all affected employees and all those who may have been in direct contact with them are in isolation or quarantine per Department of Public Health and Social Services’ instruction.”