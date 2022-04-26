Governor's State of the Island address comes later than usual

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's last State of the Island address for her first term in office has not been set, and it's going to come at a later time than usual compared to her three prior addresses that were held between Feb. 24 and April 11.

The governor is seeking re-election. She had only been in office for barely a year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

"At this time, we have not yet scheduled Gov. Leon Guerrero's annual State of the Island (address)," her director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said on Monday.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, as of Monday, said she has not received communication from the governor's office about a specific date for the address "despite repeated requests."

The speaker sent a March 1 invitation letter to the governor to appear before the Legislature to deliver her State of the Island address, and followed this up with an email on March 24.

In the email, the speaker said "April is fast approaching" and asked for confirmation of a specific date "so that invitations can be sent out next week in accordance with our protocols." Adelup has not set a specific date for the address.

Leon Guerrero's first address, which she titled, "The State of Our Island is Promising," was on April 11, 2019.

Her second was on Feb. 24, 2020. At the time, she said "by nearly every unbiased measure, our government is operating more efficiently." About a month later, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic.

The governor delivered her third address, titled, "The State of our Island is rebuilding anew," on March 8, 2021.

She's not likely to deliver her address this last week of April, and there's no telling as of Monday, whether she will do so in May.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, who announced his intention to run for governor and challenge Leon Guerrero in the Guam Democratic primary in August, also has not responded to the speaker's March 1 and 25 invitations to deliver his Congressional Address "on important federal-territorial issues to the people of Guam."

Meanwhile, the Legislature will receive this year's State of the Judiciary address at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29.