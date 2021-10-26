GovGuam: 128 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

There were 128 new cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 22 and 24, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 out of 288 tests performed on Oct. 24. An additional 105 cases were also reported Monday as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported between Oct. 23 and 24.

Fifty COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday and 11 were in intensive care.

Sixteen of the 50 hospitalized patients were vaccinated, according to JIC.