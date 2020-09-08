Guam’s 19th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital this afternoon at 2:48 p.m., the Joint Information Center has confirmed.

The patient was a 64-year-old woman with health problems that were compounded by COVID-19, JIC stated. On Aug. 25, she tested positive for COVID-19 at Guam Regional Medical City and was transferred and admitted to GMH the same day.

"Too many of our days have been filled with grief. With the passing of another person, a total of 19 individuals have lost their lives and countless people have had to mourn for them,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Words are not always enough, but Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies to her friends and families.”

JIC also confirmed five Customs and Quarantine Agency has been notified that five employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees were assigned to the Port Authority of GuamCustoms field office.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is conducting contact tracing and protocols were put in place for the isolation and quarantine of all those assigned to this office. The office has since been sanitized and disinfected. Officers and administrative support staff have been temporarily reassigned from other sections to ensure continued operations at the port.