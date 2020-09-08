Guam’s 19th COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 64-year-old woman with health problems that were compounded by COVID-19, JIC stated. On Aug. 25, she tested positive for COVID-19 at Guam Regional Medical City and was transferred and admitted to GMH the same day.

"Too many of our days have been filled with grief. With the passing of another person, a total of 19 individuals have lost their lives and countless people have had to mourn for them,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Words are not always enough, but Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our condolences and sympathies to her friends and families.”

43 new confirmed cases

There were 43 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening out of 795 samples tested, JIC announced.

Guam now has a total of 1,713 confirmed cases since March.

Fifty patients were hospitalized at GMH and 14 of them were in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday evening.

5 at Customs test positive

JIC also confirmed five Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees were assigned to the Port Authority of Guam Customs field office.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is conducting contact tracing and protocols were put in place for the isolation and quarantine of all those assigned to this office, JIC stated.

The office has since been sanitized and disinfected. Officers and administrative support staff have been temporarily reassigned from other sections to ensure continued operations at the seaport.

Port Authority has another case

At the Port Authority, General Manager Rory Respicio confirmed Tuesday another Port employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency immediately began contact tracing for employees who were potentially exposed, he stated. Four employees were sent for testing. Two test results were negative for COVID-19 and the test results for the other two employees were pending.

In total, the Port has identified six employees who have tested positive. Three of the six positive employees have been released from isolation, according to the agency.