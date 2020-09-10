The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 22nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital this evening at approximately 7:59 p.m.

The patient was a 59-year-old man with medical conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was a known positive case and was admitted to GMH on Sept. 8.

“No amount of words can heal the pain of losing a loved one to this virus, comfort the sadness that engulfs us as we mourn for one of our own, nor express the grief I am overcome with each time I must announce another passing,” said Governor Lou Leon Guererro. “To his family, friends, and those he cherished, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies.”

