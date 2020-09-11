The Joint Information Center has confirmed that Guam’s 23rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 3:20 a.m. today.

The patient was a 95-year-old man with with health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29.

“The tragedy of COVID-19 is how it isolates patients in their final moments. More often than not, the ones we lost were alone, unable to embrace their families once more, and say their goodbyes,” said Governor Lou Leon Guererro. “Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to his friends and families. Protect yourself and others by staying home, keeping a safe distance, and wearing your mask.”