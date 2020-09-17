GovGuam: 31st COVID-related death

A 77-year-old woman has become the 31st COVID-19-related death on Guam, the Joint Information Center confirmed today.

The woman died at approximately 4:48 p.m. and had underlying health conditions, JIC stated.

She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 and tested COVID-positive during initial examination.

There were 32 newly confirmed COVID cases on Thursday night out of 402 tested.

“With each passing due to COVID-19, the families are not the only ones at a loss—our entire island community suffers as well. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to her family, friends, and loved ones,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Almost every day of this month, we have announced the death of one of our own, and we are reminded of just how fragile life can be. Let us continue to treat each other with love and compassion. As we grieve, we should remember our blessings and remain unwavering in our resolve to beat COVID-19.”

Forty-three COVID patients were at GMH and 19 of them were in the ICU as of Thursday evening.