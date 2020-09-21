GovGuam: 35th death related to COVID was man, 56

The Joint Information Center has been notified that Guam’s 35th COVID-19-related death was confirmed at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

JIC made the announcement at 11 p.m. Monday.

The patient was a 56-year-old man with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the GRMC. He was swabbed and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon arrival on Sept. 20.

“This virus has taken so much from us. I ask the people of Guam to join us again as we mourn for the passing of another individual to COVID-19,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “To his family, friends, and those he loved, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send you our sincerest condolences and sympathies. May the care and love of those around you and the support of the entire island community provide you comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead.”

JIC also stated there are 30 newly confirmed COVID cases out of 396 tested.

Thirty-eight people were hospitalized at GMH and 18 were in the ICU as of Monday evening.