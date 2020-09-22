GovGuam: 36th, 37th COVID-related deaths an hour apart

Guam’s 36th and 37th COVID-19-related deaths occurred earlier today, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

At approximately 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Guam’s 36th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient was a 65-year-old man and was a known COVID-19 case. He was transferred to GMH from the Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 21.

Guam’s 37th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. Tuesday.

The patient was a 52-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Sept. 5 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission.

"To those they loved, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send you our deepest condolences and sympathies. I hope you are comforted by the outpouring of love and support surrounding you in this most difficult of times. Please know that you are not alone," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "To the people of Guam, now is not the time to become complacent. Let us do what we can to prevent any more moments of silence. Please, I ask that you stay home, wear your masks, and social distance."