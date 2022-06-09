GovGuam agencies review COVID response but reporters barred from most discussions

Wednesday marked the end of a three-day, COVID-19 after-action review officials called a "hot wash."

Hosted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the event was meant to reflect on the COVID-19 response and share challenges, successes and recommendations.

Public Health Director Art San Agustin thanked his team during his opening remarks on the first day of the event.

"Because of you, as of June 4, you have inoculated 137,037 people of Guam's 153,836 population, or 89.08%. Congratulations," San Agustin said.

The event was held at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

Mostly photos-only

News reporters were able to briefly sit in and take photos, but were not allowed to listen to the discussion. An after-action report will be made public shortly, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman.

"We've come together, all these agencies, in coordination with Public Health, and we're looking at what are some of the lessons learned, some of the positive responses and also the challenges that we went through, and how can we improve and have a more robust plan in case of another pandemic," said Robert Camacho, the acting director of the Department of Corrections, one of the agency heads at Wednesday's session.

The first half of the day included meetings with Public Health's external partners. The second half was to wrap up with Public Health responders.

A number of government agencies and private organizations or entities were invited.

70 inmates, 50 corrections officers caught COVID

Camacho said DOC did not have a policy that addressed pandemics and had to start from "ground zero."

"Just from basic emergency procedures, we started to look at what would be best practices to isolate the COVID disease," Camacho said. "The challenge was to gather the information and then do the contact tracing. In a prison environment, if one person gets it, it might be the whole entire unit."

That applies to both inmates and corrections officers. And for officers, in particular, the spread of infection could spell concern for the entire DOC operation considering its limited manpower. Throughout the pandemic, about 70 inmates contracted COVID-19, as did a little more than 50 officers. One officer died from the disease.

"What we did good was that we acted quickly. Once we heard about it, we moved on with having our masks, even before the mask mandate ... we were proactive. It's just that the diseases so quickly spread, even with our COVID protocols," Camacho said.

DOC now has an isolation facility for inmates and performed weekly testing for employees and more frequent testing for inmates to identify cases quickly. There are no cases at DOC now, according to Camacho.