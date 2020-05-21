In addition to having procured hotels to serve as quarantine facilities, the General Services Agency and Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense are working on a purchase order to house medical staff.

Charles Esteves, the administrator of Civil Defense, said he has asked the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority to submit their need, including the number of rooms required and who will be staying in the rooms.

Medical staff, through initial agreements, were housed at the Wyndham Garden Guam and Perlas Court Condominiums. These agreements were procured by the governor's legal counsel and were left unsigned. Their terms expired this week.

Adelup press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said medical staff have moved out of Wyndham and Perlas Court, but a few have made arrangements to stay at Perlas Court for a few more days, paying out of their own pocket. Wyndham is also now serving as a quarantine facility, along with the Hotel Santa Fe Guam.

Initial agreements also included quarantine hotel facilities, and laundry and meal services. These agreements were paid out of COVID-19 relief funding, according to the governor, but the exact amount has not yet been provided.

As the agreements for quarantine facilities were expiring, GSA and Civil Defense conducted their own procurement.

The new quarantine agreements with Wyndham and Hotel Santa Fe include meals, fresh linen and towels, and laundry services. The government has agreed to pay for unoccupied rooms at reduced rates. Esteves this was a holding fee so that rooms aren't given away, but this is essentially a moot point at this time as hotels are at maximum capacity.

Funding for these facilities is being drawn out of a General Fund account, according to Esteves.

"I believe there's some actions that (Bureau of Budget and Management Research) and (Department of Administration) will do to transfer the charges to CARES Act funding if that's their intent," he added.

The government did budget $4 million out of federal COVID-19 relief funding to pay for quarantine facilities. But as payments were made out of initial agreements with these facilities – including to Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Wyndham, Days Inn and Hotel Santa Fe – and the payment amounts have not been confirmed, it's unknown how much of that budget is left.