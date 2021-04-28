Editor's note: This is the first of a three-part report on GovGuam's legal battle – all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court – to get the federal government to pay for the cost of closing the Ordot dump.

A decades-long fight over whether the U.S. government should pay its fair share for disposing of pollutants in the Ordot dump should be settled come June.

That’s when the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision in a case it heard early Tuesday morning local time.

The heart of the issue has implications for every other territory and state.

The federal government argues, and a federal court of appeals agreed, that the island missed a deadline to recover costs from the United States because a three-year timeframe to sue under a federal law called the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) because the clock to do so started in 2004, when a consent decree to close and replace the Ordot dump was signed under the Clean Water Act.

Guam appealed the prior court ruling, which led to Tuesday’s arguments. The local government is represented by Gregory Garre, a former U.S. solicitor general, also known as the federal government’s top lawyer before the Supreme Court.

“The United States made a strategic decision to steer the cleanup of the Ordot dump away from CERCLA and to sue Guam – and sue Guam under the Clean Water Act instead, no doubt to insulate itself from liability for its own role in building and using the dump,” Garre said in his opening statement. “Yet, now the United States claims that the parties' Clean Water Act settlement nevertheless triggered a CERC – a CERCLA contribution claim, a claim under the very statute it sought to avoid.”

Garre argued that the federal government’s “contrary interpretation” depends on considering the statute “as if it were an island ripped from its context.”

“And it manufactures an unprecedented contribution right that does not require a common liability and can be triggered even when the defendant is immune from liability in the settled claim, as the United States was here. None of that makes any sense,” he said.

Justices inquired about the 2004 settlement, and why Guam argues it wouldn’t trigger CERCLA timeframes.

“I think your position is that a settlement requires – for the purposes of this Act, it requires that there be an express admission of liability,” Justice Stephen Breyer said. “Why? I mean, people settle cases all the time where – where they're not going to admit they were liable, but they might agree to take actions of X, Y or Z in the future, and they might … do the same thing here.”

Garre responded that the settlement still allowed for the federal government to sue Guam further, even under CERCLA.

“This settlement didn't resolve any liability. And, again, that's atypical because, if you look at the model consent decree, it includes a covenant not to sue, except for future unknown conditions. But the settlement here left Guam exposed to liability under any law with respect to any claim involving a response action,” Garre said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor touted the legal point: “That's your greatest … that's the great inequity here, which is the U.S. retained the right to sue you under the Clean Water Act.”

But it’s an argument that Vivek Suri, an attorney representing the Department of Justice, contradicted to the Supreme Court.

“We do not believe that the settlement here would have allowed us to bring such an action against Guam,” Suri said in a response to questions from Justice Clarence Thomas. “The settlement here resolved Guam's liability. A party resolves liability if it settles its legal obligation to perform or pay for a response action. That's exactly what the settlement here did.”

Suri argued that because a portion of the relevant law says the consent decree “should not be interpreted to limit the United States' right to bring claims involving unrelated violations,” it implies that the United States’ ability to sue for related violations is limited.