The government of Guam is waiting for responses to a request for proposals for a more permanent, hardened location to house the homeless as part of the Safe Haven Project.

"We want to do more than just sheltering them," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon. "We want to also make sure that we try to train them, we try to work with them so they go back into the community and so that they can be self-sufficient, have a job, make income for themselves."

The project – a homeless shelter – was initially slated to open at the Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña but was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to open. Bathroom facilities were not ready and the Department of Public Health and Social Services had said that a more effective approach was to place the shelter at a hardened facility, the governor said previously.

"We're just putting out the request for proposal and we haven't got responses back," Leon Guerrero added Thursday.

No information on a request for proposals has been released as of press time.