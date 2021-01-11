GovGuam awaits return of military land for hospital site

The government of Guam is hopeful that excess land from the military will be returned and be home to the island's new hospital, and officials are still waiting for approval of a $1.6 million grant request they submitted to pay for the design.

Eagles Football Field in Mangilao, the old Adm. Nimitz Golf Course or the South Finegayan area have been identified as potential parcels of land that may be returned to the government of Guam.

During a recent board of trustees meeting at Guam Memorial Hospital, board members said that the governor favors the football field property due to its size and central location.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in November that her administration received a commitment that the military would hand over excess land after Guam agreed to host thousands of sailors from the COVID-19-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in March 2020.

The governor's office submitted a request for a grant of $1.6 million to the Office of Economic Adjustment, a federal agency tasked with assisting communities that are adversely impacted by Department of Defense program changes, including base closures or realignments and base expansions.

The grant funding, if approved, would be used for the conceptual design of a new hospital.

Governor's communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the governor's office is still waiting for a response on the grant submission.

'Overall state of failure' at GMH

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has said it will need to identify $20 million to $30 million for immediate work on the aging Guam Memorial Hospital, even while a new hospital is being built.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted an assessment of the facility in November 2019 and found that the current infrastructure is in an "overall state of failure due to age, environmental exposure, lack of financial resources to support preplanned capital infrastructure replacements and lack of previous facilities design adherence to building codes."

The team recommended the construction of a new multistory hospital of equivalent size on a suitable site on the island and estimated the cost to be $743 million, including $21 million to support reaccreditation. The team determined that repairs to the infrastructure of the current facility, including the demolition and recapitalization of the Z wing and a parking garage over the existing parking lot, would cost $761 million and would require numerous utilities outages and interim life-safety measures that would impact the delivery of immediate patient care services.

"The optimal solution to enhancement of health care services on Guam is the construction of a new medical campus on a site to be determined," the report stated.