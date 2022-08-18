Some $880,000 in grant funding was awarded to the government of Guam which will be used in several areas including an unemployment study, security at the University of Guam, waterworks training, and brown tree snake control, according to a release from the Office of the Governor of Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero received a letter from Carmen Cantor, assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs, which outlined that the U.S. Department of Interior awarded Guam the grant funding through discretionary grant programs of the Office of Insular Affairs.

“These grants build on our administration’s initiatives to address unemployment insurance, school security, wastewater efficiency, and environmental challenges posed by the brown tree snake,” said Leon Guerrero. “As we progress on the road to recovery, strengthening our unemployment support systems and securing sustainable pathways are key to our success, and we appreciate the financial support that DOI and OIA continue to provide.”

“The Unemployment Feasibility Study will serve as the first step toward the potential creation of an unemployment insurance program for Guam, and in light of the substantial unemployment support delivered by the Guam Department of Labor, it is critical that we explore the public and private sector’s ability to stand up a more permanent program,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “We are grateful for the funding that will foster our stronger response to the ecological and economic damage caused by Guam’s invasive brown tree snakes. We remain committed to meeting this challenge and mitigating further threats.”

According to the release the following programs will be funded for several projects.

Technical Assistance Program fund:

• $299,291 to Guam Department of Labor for the Unemployment Feasibility Study

• $287,792 to the University of Guam for a campus security project

• $123,672 to the Guam Waterworks Authority for Finance, Water & Wastewater Conference Training

Brown Tree Snake Program fund:

• $100,000 to the Guam Department of Agriculture, Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources for the Kontra I Kulepbla - Challenge the Snake! project

• $70,000 to the Guam Power Authority for the continuation of the BTS Impact Research and Discovery project