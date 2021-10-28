A 3-month-old boy was among three recent COVID-19-related fatalities, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

• The 233rd fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 24. The patient was an 89-year-old woman who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 234th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Wednesday. The patient was a 67-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 235th fatality is the three-month-old boy who died on arrival at the Naval Hospital Guam on Wednesday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, in part, "Check in on loved ones now more than ever and watch them for emergency warning signs and symptoms if you know someone who is sick or has COVID-19.”

Fifty-five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Thursday.

Seven patients were in intensive care and 24 of the hospitalized patients were vaccinated.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,271 tests performed on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven cases were identified through contact tracing. Guam has recorded 18,040 officially reported COVID-19 cases.

