GovGuam begins fiscal year with surplus

The government of Guam has recorded a $7 million revenue surplus in the first month of fiscal year 2023.

According to the consolidated revenue and expenditure report, issued monthly by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, most of the additional money collected in the general fund came from individual income taxes and business privilege taxes. Those two revenue categories alone collected $12.5 million above adopted levels for the month of October.

Those gains, however, were offset by other deficient revenue streams, including Section 30, which came in at $4.5 million under adopted levels, and corporate income taxes, which was $826,215 under what should have been collected, according to BBMR.

Financial collections in the general fund last month were also better than October 2021, BBMR stated in the report, with 2022 revenue about $2.4 million more than the year prior.

GovGuam's overall fiscal health is also affected by special funds, which are tied to activities such as hotel stays and gas purchases or specific taxes, such as those paid on real property.

According to BBMR's monthly special fund report, which was filed alongside the CRER, four of the six major special funds recorded revenue deficits in the first month of the current fiscal year, the highest of which was for the Healthy Futures Fund at nearly $1.6 million under adopted collection levels. Tobacco taxes are among the revenues that go into the fund, which helps to pay for health care services and programs.

Lawmakers and the governor have tapped into revenue surpluses during the COVID-19 pandemic to fund assistance programs, such as the current suspension of liquid fuel taxes and a $500 credit program for customers of the Guam Power Authority.

BBMR carried over last month’s general fund surplus of $7 million to its projection of the anticipated surplus on Sept. 30, 2023, the end of the current fiscal year. The bureau has done this in past reports, with negligible, or no differences between the actual revenue surplus reported that month and the side-by-side projection through the rest of the fiscal year covered.