GovGuam billed $544K for 1 hotel for 2 weeks

An invoice dated March 26 shows the government of Guam is being billed for 389 rooms at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa – for two weeks from March 23 to April 5 at a cost of $100 a night for a total of $544,600.

There were 188 travelers in quarantine at the Pacific Star and in three other GovGuam-designated hotels for quarantine, the Department of Public Health and Social Services stated earlier this week. The hotel has a total of 436 rooms, according to its website.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has yet to release the contracts it entered into with Pacific Star, Days Inn, Wyndham Hotel, and Santa Fe Hotel which have been designated as GovGuam quarantine facilities.

The Guam Daily Post Post submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the documents on March 27.

After requesting a 10-day extension, the Department of Administration responded on April 16 and said, “The Department of Administration has no records responsive to your FOIA request at this time.”

The Post has been told the contracts had not been signed by Attorney General Leevin Camacho. The Post had been assured the contracts would be released once they are finalized.

As of April 28, the Post had not been given any copies of the hotel contracts that were requested under the FOIA law more than one month ago.

There has been no information on how much the government has continued to pay for the hotel beyond April 5.

As of Tuesday, one new COVID-19 case raised Guam's total to 145. The number of people who have recovered is 129 and there have been five deaths. Of the 86 tested in Astumbo on Tuesday, one came back positive, according to the Joint Information Center.