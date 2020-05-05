GovGuam breaks down nearly $118M COVID-19 funding

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday released a breakdown of the nearly $118 million in direct federal assistance that GovGuam has already received to address the COVID-19 pandemic, amid mounting public pressure for her to release a spending plan.

The governor, in her news briefing, said her administration is "very flexible" about the spending plan, which totals more than $117.986 million.

If there is something that's much more compelling that they didn't think about before working on the plan, then the allocations will be changed, she said.

Of the nearly $118 million, GovGuam has so far only spent a "few hundred thousand dollars" because they've been waiting for federal guidelines on allowable expenses, the governor said.

The list includes six major groups of expenses, including $40 million in individual and business support, $29 million for pandemic payroll and $16 million in medical expenses.

Also on the spending plan are the purchases of washing machines, a 60-inch Smart TV for teleconferencing, several laptops and $3.5 million in credit card fees.

Expenses for the purchases of paper towels, rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves, respirators, other protective equipment and cleaning supplies were also listed in the document.

The governor said while there's only $313,237 budgeted in the list for the Department of Public Health and Social Service's testing, there are other federal sources to fund testing.

She sent her spending plan to the Legislature before the senators' 10 a.m. emergency session to take up a COVID-19 funding accountability and transparency bill that the governor vetoed last week.

Senators later voted 14-1 to override the governor's veto of Bill 333-35.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said she's glad to see almost $3 million allocated to the Office of Public Accountability, Office of the Attorney General and the Judiciary of Guam.

The speaker advocated for this as the agencies "play a key role in ensuring accountability and is the first step to restoring trust in our government."

Minority leader Telo Taitague said she believes the CARES Act budget from Adelup "is an attempt to keep senators at bay, particularly as residents and local media organizations continue to raise serious questions on alleged COVID-19 procurement violations."

"As I take a closer look at the budget and seek details as necessary, I'm concerned by statements the administration made relative to the budget being flexible," the senator said.

Moreover, according to Taitague, she intends to seek answers to several questions beginning with, "Was the budget prepared simply to arrive at the total amount of federal funding issued to Guam?"

There were also expenses listed but with no description, such as $150 for the Department of Military Affairs.

Also on the list are items to make teleconferencing and distance learning possible, including Zoom subscriptions, WiFi routers, external hard drives and other video communication devices.

Funding breakdown

Some of the expenses include: