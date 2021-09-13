GovGuam budget lacks details on $600M pandemic spending

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's fiscal team will need to file a monthly report on how it has allocated discretionary pandemic funds authorized by Congress.

The requirement was the last addition to the upcoming fiscal year's budget bill, which Leon Guerrero allowed to lapse into law Saturday.

She has around $600 million at her disposal through the American Rescue Plan, which funded grants to states and territories to address a number of needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidance issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury said the money can be used to increase health care investments, provide support to households and businesses that experienced negative economic impacts, and replace lost government revenue.

Senators passed next fiscal year's budget without a full accounting for the funds, despite agencies testifying that budgetary shortfalls would be offset with the federal bailout. Leon Guerrero has disclosed her intention to use about half of the ARP funds to build a new hospital and health care center, and began rolling out business grants and direct aid programs using the federal money.

"This budget was constructed with no information from the administration regarding how $600 million in (ARP) funds will be used to move our island forward during this pandemic and supplement the FY 2022 budget," Speaker Therese Terlaje stated in a release announcing the $937 million spending plan had become law without the governor's signature.

"Regardless, a successful budget requires continuous oversight and transparency, adherence to the law and spending priorities contained in the law, and critical checks and balances for the benefit of the people of Guam."

Leon Guerrero, in her transmittal letter to Terlaje, shared concerns with provisions found in the bill, but said the administration will "make this budget work."

The budget law reduced the governor's ability to transfer funds between departments and agencies to 5% of General Fund appropriations. The "customary" level is 15%, according to the governor, who called the remaining transfer authority "paltry."

"The Legislature's attempts to limit my transfer authority during a global pandemic are shortsighted and rash," Leon Guerrero wrote, explaining that pay raises for nurses were funded in the current year by using her transfer authority.

Leon Guerrero also took issue with "lockbox" language tied to a potential $20 million surplus for the current fiscal year. The budget law reserves the projected surplus to pay tax refunds in fiscal year 2022, but the exact surplus won't be confirmed through an audit until May, at the earliest, the governor cautioned.

"While I understand the desire to earmark these potential funds for crowd-pleasing measures like paying tax refunds, doing so at this early juncture is simply irresponsible and likely unenforceable," she wrote. "The Legislature cannot appropriate this projected surplus as long as the General Fund reports an accumulated deficit."

Terlaje, however, defended the added language, arguing the budget law's prioritization of refunds stands in contrast to reductions in GovGuam funding presented during the bill's discussions.

"I want the people's money returned to them now when they need it. It is the Legislature that has mandated through budgets that refunds are a priority and the Legislature should not go back on that policy now, especially with all of the federal funds the administration is currently holding and the additional funds it is expecting," Terlaje stated.

The fiscal 2022 budget is about $13 million below the current year's spending plan.