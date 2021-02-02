The government of Guam's proposed spending plan for fiscal 2022 is in.

The governor's office describes it as a "conservative" budget.

We question if GovGuam indeed is being conservative.

The governor's proposal estimates there will be a decrease in revenue, which is expected, as many businesses still haven't bounced back from shutdowns and losses last year.

But the estimate that there will only be a $29 million decrease in revenue and that GovGuam can still spend $927 million in the next budget year might be a bit out of sync with reality.

Consider this statement, which is written in the same budget plan: "Tourism expenditures represent the largest share of the sources of funds flowing into the Guam economy. Tourism sales have been estimated by Tourism Economics to be $1.8 billion in 2016."

Now picture that $1.8 billion gone.

The tourism industry this fiscal year will continue to see a dramatic drop, if not near-collapse, in visitor arrivals. Instead of seeing more than 1.6 million tourists in a year, who are the source of that $1.8 billion, the tourism industry's projection is that the total arrivals will only reach 80,000 for this whole budget year. Fiscal 2022 begins in October. It's highly unlikely that tourist arrivals will recover that quickly.

With this in mind, the governor's budget plan is far from conservative.

With a lot of retail stores, hotels, restaurants and other businesses still reeling from the pandemic shutdowns and a lack of tourists, GovGuam's estimate for the projected collection of Business Privilege Tax remains high.

In this proposed budget, the amount of projected business privilege tax collection is $295 million. While a lot of businesses have not returned to normalcy and some are shut down for good, GovGuam only expects a mere $5 million decrease in the business privilege tax revenue compared to the pre-pandemic level of $300 million in a year.

While GovGuam expects more federal funds to prop up the local government, it's not a guarantee the level of funding that will be provided directly to GovGuam will be enough to offset what tourism will not recoup in fiscal 2022.

GovGuam still plans on spending about $927 million overall, of which $812 million will be in the collection of local taxes and fees.

It looks like GovGuam has chosen not to confront the possibility of severe cash shortfalls head-on.

We hope its optimism holds true. If it doesn't, a lot of people whose livelihoods are tethered to GovGuam will be caught unprepared and off-guard.