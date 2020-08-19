GovGuam buying $950K tent hospital

As Guam Memorial Hospital has seen an increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, Guam Homeland Security plans to purchase a temporary hospital made up of tent structures in the event GMH exceeds capacity.

The acquisition will have a budget of around $950,000, said Charles Esteves, GHS administrator.

GMH has recently seen an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, from two or three on average up until two weeks ago to 14 as of Tuesday. Four were in GMH's intensive care unit. One of the four is a man on a ventilator.

The General Services Agency has issued a request for quotes from prospective vendors on the temporary hospital plan.

The request for quotes states in part that GHS is looking for 100 ward beds and pop-up, tent-like temporary hospital facilities with portable power supply.

It is an emergency medical shelter with "negative-pressure" rooms, Esteves said. Negative pressure rooms prevent air from recirculation within a room to stop the spread of COVID-19.

If set up, the temporary pop-up hospital will be on the grounds at GMH in Tamuning, Esteves said.

The process of purchasing the temporary hospital will take about 30 days, according to GSA's request for quotes. It will take another 30 to 45 days to set up the temporary hospital, Esteves stated.

The government of Guam has been using federal CARES Act funds for COVID-19 response.

The military has also extended an offer for the government of Guam to request the use of materials from the field hospital that was set up – and later removed – on military property in Finegayan, Dededo.

It's unclear if GovGuam will take up that offer.

"We have considered using the military’s former field hospital. But it would need to be requested, there may be a cost share – 25% –associated with using the equipment, etc.," Esteves stated.

The temporary hospital GHS has in mind, Esteves stated, "are portable, rapidly deployable Alaskan structures."

A business called Alaska Structures or Alaska bills itself as "the world’s leading provider of rapidly deployable medical shelters and mobile field hospitals."