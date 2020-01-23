The American Job Center, Veterans Affairs Office and Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities will be moving to the old Legislature building in Hagåtña.

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson confirmed the transfer of those offices to the former legislative building. He said there will be some additional costs incurred, including security, water, power, maintenance, and the “cost of transferring the people and the equipment there.”

He said “eventually, there will be some cost reductions a year or two down the line.”

The government of Guam is buying the building and renovating it with the help of a $2.5 million grant from the Department of the Interior.

“It’s a good thing,” Carlson reiterated, saying they’re getting “similar-type services co-located in the building.”

“If you’re a person with disabilities looking for a job … or if you’re a veteran looking for assistance so that you can get a job … you’d be able to find these services in one location,” Carlson said.

Carlson said those offices will be joined by the Ethics Commission, which was empaneled last year but doesn’t have an office or office staff.

$2.5 million

Carlson said $1.5 million was used for the acquisition of the building. The remaining $1 million in Interior grant money is being used to renovate the building and get it up to code.

“We’re getting the AC in, new paint, making sure it’s ADA compliant – everything you need to be able to walk in and use it as an office,” he said.

He said they’re still finalizing some details but when they’re done “we will own the building and then assume the land lease for the next 15 years.”

He said they anticipate $6,000 a month for the lease on the land that the building sits on.