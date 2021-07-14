Dubbed in its cover letter as a request for a "Cannabis Seed to Sale System and professional services," the government of Guam is seeking to contract out a wide range of duties related to both the medicinal and adult-use cannabis industries.

Although both have been approved for years, the system is a key requirement in order for legal, retail and business-to-business sales to begin.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued a request for proposals Friday, looking for offers to design, install, maintain and operate the program for between five and 10 years.

As "seed to sale" implies, a main component of the contract is to be able to track cannabis sold on Guam from the time it is being grown until it gets into consumers' hands – including disposal and when it's manufactured into products like edibles.

But the government of Guam is also looking for the same contractor to handle a number of other duties. They must be able to:

• incorporate laboratory testing results for cannabis crops and create reports about the evaluation;

• "execute" sales of recreational cannabis to individuals 21 or older;

• electronically verify designated caregivers and patients who are certified to obtain medical cannabis;

• host a web interface for licensed businesses, caregivers and patients to use for applications and data entry;

• automatically prohibit sales at dispensaries in "excess of the allowable legal limit" that cannot be overridden manually; and

• calculate excise and other related taxes, fees and penalties.

Copies of the RFP can be viewed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 19 at the Northern Regional Community Health Center in Dededo. An electronic version can be requested via email, by registering at dphssmedicalcannabis.guam@gmail.com. Responses are due by Aug. 9.