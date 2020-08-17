In light of the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, here are some closures or adjustments of government of Guam offices that involve serving customers face to face:

GPA, GWA

Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority Customer Service lobbies in Mangilao, GWA offices in Upper Tumon and Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña are temporarily closed to the public. Utility services requiring direct contact with customers will be postponed until restrictions are lifted.

Customer and payment call centers and payment drive‐thru services will continue. Essential in‐person customer services may be permitted by appointment on a case-by-case basis. GPA, GWA account disconnections are on hold.

DPHSS

The Department of Public Health and Social Services announces the following updates to the department’s operations, effective Aug. 17:

• WIC

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children clinic locations have temporarily suspended customer service operations. WIC clients will be contacted to reschedule appointments and other services. For questions, call Tiyan WIC 475-0294/5/6 and Dededo WIC 635-7471/2/3.

• Office of Vital Statistics

The DPHSS Office of Vital Statistics continues to process birth, marriage, death certificates, and other vital certificates on the first floor, west side of the Ran-Care Building on 761 South Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning. Clients are seen by appointment only to adhere to social distancing protocols. To make an appointment, call 300-9261/2/3/4/5.

• Health Professional Licensing Office

The DPHSS Health Professional Licensing Office has suspended services at this time. For emergency licensing inquiries, call 735-7410. HPLO staff will continue to process licenses.

• Division of Senior Citizens operations

Division of Senior Citizens services remain in operation. Call Case Management Services, 647-5355

Congregate drive-thru and congregate home-based, 649-9716 or 649-9727

Home-delivered meals, 649-9716 or 649-9727

In-home services, 647-5355

Transportation services for medical and hemodialysis, 647-7382 or 674-7392

National Family Caregiver Support Program, 735-3277

Adult Protective Services, 735-7421 or 735-7415

Guma Serenidad 24-hour temporary emergency shelter for abused elderly ages 60 years of age and over and adults with a disability, ages 18-59 years old, 632-8853

Guam Medicare Assistance Program and State Health Insurance Assistance Program for Medicare information, 735-7421 or 735-7415

The following two programs have temporarily suspended customer service operations, program staff can be reached by phone:

Adult Day Care Center services are suspended, 922-1843 or 922-1853

Senior Center Operations continues to assist with senior services, 477-3454

Environmental Health remains open

The Division of Environmental Health’s Processing Center Section which issues health certificates, sanitary permits, and Guam controlled substances registration, will remain open during PCOR1. All scheduled food safety health certificate training courses will also be conducted as scheduled. The section will continue to operate at its temporary site located in Guam Environmental Public Health Laboratory in Dededo. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact DEH at 300-9579 or email dphss-deh@dphss.guam.gov.

Unemployment face-to-face appointments

All Guam Department of Labor face-to-face Pandemic Unemployment Assistance appointments are postponed during PCOR1. PUA staff will reach out to those with existing in-person appointments to reschedule. For more information on the unemployment assistance programs, call 311, option 6, or go to dol.guam.gov. For login issues, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov. For claim or weekly certification issues, email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov.

Motor Vehicle Division

The Motor Vehicle Division with the Department of Revenue and Taxation has temporarily suspended customer service operations. Appointments scheduled between Aug. 17 and Aug. 29, 2020 will be rescheduled once regular office hours resume.

Guam driver’s licenses and Guam IDs

All driver’s license late fees will be waived for those driver’s licenses which expired from March 14, 2020 through February 28, 2021 as long as renewal is done by March 1, 2021. Penalties and late fees will apply after March 1, 2021. Guam DRT has also given an automatic extension for those licenses through February 28, 2021 as long as renewal is done by March 1, 2021. The automatic extension letter will be available for download at www.guamtax.com.

Real ID

On March 26, 2020, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf, advised that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, the REAL ID enforcement deadline was extended to Oct. 1, 2021.

Guam EPA

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency will be offering limited services throughout PCOR 1. Any inspections that were scheduled to take place between Aug. 17 – 28, 2020 will be rescheduled. Applications for new permits, permit renewals, and agency clearances will not be accepted during PCOR 1. Permit and applications submitted to the agency prior to Aug. 17, 2020, will continue to be reviewed. Agency personnel will be available via email, as employees are teleworking. The Guam EPA email directory can be found by visiting www.epa.guam.gov/agency-directory-2/.