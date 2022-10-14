GovGuam COLA paid early

Government of Guam retirees will receive their cost-of-living allowance payments two weeks earlier than originally expected, and due to recent actions from elected officials, the benefits are greater than last year.

The Office of the Governor announced in a press release that COLA payments will be made Oct. 15, rather than the statutory deadline of Nov. 1.

A total of $19.3 million will be issued to some 8,766 eligible retirees and survivors. The individual COLA amounts to $2,200, paid by check or direct deposit, Adelup stated in the release.

Some retirees, however, have confirmed their COLA has been deposited into their accounts as early as Thursday afternoon, according to governor's spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lawmakers, and eventually the governor, raised the COLA from $2,000 to $2,200 through the enactment of the current fiscal year budget law.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said in a press release issued in August that COLA had not been increased since 2015. The upward adjustment was proposed after considering retirees' need for assistance due to their fixed income and rising costs from inflation and the pandemic, Terlaje stated in the release.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in her release issued Thursday, said the early payments also took those factors into consideration.

"COLA payments are the government's responsibility, but we took decisive action now to provide our retirees and their survivors with increased spending power sooner rather than later," Leon Guerrero said.