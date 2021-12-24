The government of Guam continues to report revenue surpluses despite a pandemic-crippled tourism industry.

According to the latest consolidated revenue and expenditure report filed by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, from Oct. to Nov. 30, the local treasury collected $19,493,849 above the adopted budget.

The gains were driven by higher than anticipated taxes being paid in the first two months of the fiscal year. The report disclosed more than $7 million in individual and corporate income taxes and $13.4 million in business privilege tax were collected above budget projections.

BBMR is anticipating the current revenue surplus to remain at about $19.5 million through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, 2022.

Revenue deficits in special funds aren’t as severe as the previous fiscal year. The tourist attraction fund, which is dependent on taxes paid on hotel stays, is under projections by more than $1 million, the report notes. This fund ended with a $5.3 million revenue shortfall in fiscal 2021.

Other special accounts, are similarly seeing lower deficits than those previously recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covering Oct. and Nov. shows shortfalls of:

• $635,899: Solid Waste Operations Fund

• $522,628: Guam Highway Fund

• $420,526: Customs and Quarantine Inspections Services Fund

• $110,181: Territorial Educational Facilities Fund

GovGuam has spent or obligated some 22% of authorized appropriations, according to the report, leaving about $480 million in local funds for operations for the remainder of the current fiscal year.