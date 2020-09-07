GovGuam: COVID-19 death toll rises to 16

The government of Guam Joint Information Center has confirmed Guam's 16th COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

"The patient was a 49-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19," according to JIC.

She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27.

"In less than a week, we mourned the passing of five individuals to COVID-19. It is with deep sadness that we must announce the passing of a 16th person to this virus," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a written statement. "First gentleman Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to her family."

The governor added, "To the people of Guam, we each play a role in fighting this deadly virus. Stay home, wear your masks, and social distance. Let's protect ourselves and our loved ones and, together, we can save lives."

As of 11:20 p.m. Saturday, GovGuam had confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases out of 629 people tested.

No additional COVID-19 numbers were expected to be released Sunday, said governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The number of COVID-19 cases on Guam has shot up more than fivefold, from fewer than 300 on July 3 to 1,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

DOCOMO confirms case

DOCOMO PACIFIC on Sunday confirmed one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It has been confirmed that the associate has not been in our DOCOMO PACIFIC Guam properties for about 13 days," stated Nate Taimanglo, chief people officer at DOCOMO PACIFIC. "Upon receiving the news, swift action was taken in close coordination with DPHSS.

"The health and safety of our customers and our associates are our top priority. Our facilities and store locations are constantly sanitized, customer-facing team members are equipped with medical-grade PPEs, and we adhere to all social distancing requirements. We are hopeful that these measures combined with your diligence when visiting our stores mitigate the risk of contamination. Our operations will pause (today) to fully sanitize," Taimanglo stated.

Fatalities

Guam recorded two deaths Aug. 26 and three deaths Sept. 1 – all attributed to COVID-19-related causes.

JIC stated 912 patients were in isolation.

Following is the timeline of deaths that the local government has classified as COVID-19-related:

• Sept. 6: Guam's 16th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday. The patient was a 49-year-old woman with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27.

• Sept. 4: Guam's 15th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday. The patient was a 55-year-old man with health challenges that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29.

• Sept. 3: Guam's 14th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. The patient was a 59-year-old man with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19.

• Sept. 1 (11th, 12th, 13th deaths):

- At 12:04 a.m., a 73-year-old woman with underlying health issues was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH.

- At 8:30 a.m., a 36-year-old woman died at GMH. She is the island's second-youngest COVID-related fatality.

- At approximately 9 a.m., a third patient, a 74-year-old man, died at Naval Hospital Guam.

• Aug. 27: The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam's 10th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 10:13 a.m. Aug. 27. The 96-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

• Aug 26 (8th, 9th):

- At 12:18 p.m. Aug. 26, a 61-year-old man with comorbidities, which were further complicated by the virus, died. He was transferred to GMH from Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 14 after testing positive for COVID-19.

- At approximately 12:23 p.m. Aug. 26, a 62-year-old woman, later identified as GMH nurse of 36 years Marnette Agabao, died. She was a diabetic patient who had been in the hospital for several weeks until she tested positive for COVID-19 the week she died, becoming Guam's eighth COVID-19-related fatality. She was admitted to GMH on July 10.

• Aug. 21: A 34-year-old man with underlying health issues, and who was on a ventilator at GMH for more than three weeks, died of COVID-19-related complications on Aug. 21.

• Aug. 20: A 70-year-old man became Guam's sixth COVID-related fatality on Aug. 20. The 70-year-old man had multiple comorbidities. He was taken to GMH and pronounced dead on arrival. He was swabbed at GMH and his results came back positive.

• April 11. A 79-year-old woman who was admitted to GMH on April 10 died on April 11. She had preexisting health challenges and had no travel history.

• April 3: A 67-year-old woman, who had traveled to the Philippines, died April 3 at GMH. The patient had underlying health issues that were compounded by the virus, officials said at the time.

• April 1: An 81-year-old man died April 1 and his death was considered COVID-19-related. Officials at the time said he had multiple preexisting medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease.

• March 31: A 79-year-old man died March 31. He was the second COVID-19-related death on Guam. The man was originally seen at Guam Regional Medical City. The governor said at the time the man had other health conditions and was suffering from colon cancer.

• March 22: Dorothea Jesus, a beloved grandma and mother, became the first COVID-19 patient on Guam to die. Her family released her name in tribute to her.