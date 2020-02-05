GovGuam denies rumors of coronavirus case

The Joint information Center sent out the following press release saying the patient seen at a private clinic on Tuesday has been found and evaluated.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services said they've confirmed that he is at a low-risk of having the 2019 novel Coronavirus.

Here is the full press release:

DPHSS Addresses Recent Headlines on Rumors of Coronavirus on Guam

As of 11 a.m. on February 5, 2020, there remain no confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV on Guam.

Local news outlets have recently reported that a patient on Guam may require isolation due to potential infection with 2019-nCoV.

The patient sought treatment at a private clinic, which then notified Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) using the protocols established for reporting infections of public health significance. At that time, DPHSS received very limited information about the patient over the phone. The patient was contacted and asked to get a prompt medical evaluation.

The patient has been evaluated by a Guam provider with a full history and a complete exam performed. The Guam provider consulted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which determined that this patient does not meet the specific criteria for a Patient Under Investigation (PUI). This means the patient is low-risk for having coronavirus and does not require testing for 2019-nCoV; other possible causes of illness are being explored.

DPHSS is aware of additional rumors circulating on social media and chat groups regarding the identified patient and reminds the public that rumors and misinformation can spread faster than the virus itself, and can be just as dangerous. We understand that people are worried, we must ensure we are providing clear, timely, evidence-based information to respond to their concerns.

The community is reminded to only share official notices and refrain from sharing unofficial messages. Providers must also be reminded of the importance in maintaining Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines when sharing any patient information.

As a reminder, this is a rapidly evolving situation, and guidance may change. Visit the following link for the most up-to-date information: https://www.cdc.gov.