A dispute among co-workers at the Governor’s complex has led to one employee of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans facing a criminal misdemeanor case.

According to a magistrate’s complaint, police officers arrived at Adelup late Friday afternoon, responding to a terrorizing complaint. Law enforcement located Emmanuel Cruz Aguon, who was arguing with other “Adelup staff” at the BSP office in the complex. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for the governor, confirmed that Aguon is a BSP employee.

Officers informed Aguon he was being placed under arrest, and allege he resisted by placing his hand on a wall, tensing up, and refusing to comply. In response, “officers announced and deployed a Taser twice,” court documents state, “while the defendant refused to comply and clenched his fists to his chest.”

This is not the first time Aguon has been arrested. This latest incident occurred while he was on pre-trial release for a 2019 case where he was initially charged with harassment, family violence, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and resisting arrest. He also has a record of confinement at the Department of Corrections in 2015, and in March and December 2003. One of the conditions of his pre-trial release is to not possess firearms or weapons. Officers allege they found a “black folding knife” during a pat-down of Aguon.

Paco-San Agustin was not aware if Aguon was placed on leave following his arrest. He has been charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.