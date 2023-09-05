With the open enrollment period for the government of Guam self-funded health insurance plan to begin next week, it appears GovGuam employees are not all exactly sure what it means for their coverage.

The Department of Administration announced that the enrollment period for the fiscal year 2024 group health insurance self-funded plan would allow subscribers and their dependents to sign up exclusively with Calvo's SelectCare for medical benefits and NetCare Life & Health Insurance for dental benefits. But some GovGuam employees The Guam Daily Post spoke with Sunday during the Labor Day fiesta were still unsure about the new plan.

"I think there's pros and cons, and at least with my agency I think they are doing a very good job with trying to educate a lot of the newer employees into the benefits of self-insurance," said Antonio Diaz, an employee with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. "It's a good option and a good opportunity for people who might be in a financial pinch or they need to take better care of themselves or don't necessarily need to utilize services as much; it's good for them. Maybe with those with more issues health-wise would be more comfortable with their current insurance."

Diaz appeared to be under the impression that there were alternative options.

"Me, personally, I am just going to stick with the insurance that I have, just to give it some time to play out," he said. "So it's nice that there's options and the government is just not shoving it down their throats."

According to the DOA memo to GovGuam employees, "Those currently enrolled will continue their coverage under SelectCare for medical and NetCare for dental. No action is needed for members who are not making any changes. Those who are not enrolled or who wish to make changes are required to complete the proper forms during the OE (open enrollment) period. (Third-party administrator) representatives will be available at the Guam Museum (OE venue) during the OE period. Online enrollment, virtual and face-to-face presentations are available. All subscribers are encouraged to attend and be informed."

While lawmakers had weighed a three-month stall to the changeover through Bill 154-37 – which would have extended the existing government health insurance contract until then, and add a 7% surcharge to help build a reserve fund for the new plan – on Sept. 1, the governor's office stated in a release, lawmakers moved forward with the self-funded plan by not voting Bill 154 through.

"With this vote, we will significantly lower the cost of insurance to thousands of employees and retirees, and prevent substantial cost increase and delays," Adelup stated.

The DOA memo noted that the government has increased its medical contribution toward employees' PPO 1500 and HSA2000 plans for fiscal 2024.

"Currently enrolled members under these plans will continue to pay the same premium amount or will see a reduction in premiums effective Oct. 1, 2023," DOA stated in its memo. "The plan maximum for dental coverage has been increased from $1,000 to $1,500. The government has taken these steps to ensure that all members continue to have access to quality health care. Members are encouraged to enroll or maintain coverage."

Doing their homework

GovGuam workers are still educating themselves on the details of the new plan, however.

"I just saw the memo on an email last Friday, so really what I did was I looked at the email on my existing coverage, which is SelectCare, and there's no change but I haven't revisited the so-called self-insurance," Manny Minas, an employee with the Guam Power Authority.

He said he couldn't comment further on the self-insurance plan because he needs to do more "homework" on the coverage.