GovGuam ends COVID-19 quarantine, isolation hotel use but offers option

After nearly two years, on Wednesday the government stopped the use of COVID-19 quarantine and isolation hotels.

Garden Court in Tumon has become an alternative lodging facility to continue to provide rooms for self-isolation, but only on a case-by-case basis.

Jenna Blas, public information officer for the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, on Wednesday said individuals who test positive for COVID-19 may avail of this alternative lodging facility if they meet strict screening criteria set by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Those who seek admission to the facility may call 311 and select option 1 for screening, Blas said.

In two years, thousands of arriving passengers and residents were placed in a number of hotels for COVID-19 quarantine and isolation, including Days Inn by Wyndham, Hotel Santa Fe, Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Dusit Beach Resort Guam and the last one, Bayview Hotel Guam in Tumon.

Bayview Hotel stopped functioning as a COVID-19 isolation hotel on Wednesday. It was also prepared to be used as a quarantine site at the time.

Data from GHS/OCD last year showed $57 million in invoices for quarantine and isolation facilities, from the time they started handling procurement for these facilities. But that amount has since gone up. No updated data was available as of press time.

Blas said the original purchase order for the isolation facility is with Core Tech Resort LLC, which owns Bayview Hotel. Garden Court is also a property of Core Tech Resort LLC. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

"Based on the data of drastically declined occupancy of the ISOFAC rooms, the intent to scale down the rooms from 150 to 25 was achieved while still remaining within the purchase order," Blas said.