Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said the government of Guam expects to receive "by end of this week if not sooner" more than $117 million in direct federal assistance to address coronavirus pandemic-related costs.

The governor also said Guam joins other states and territories in asking the federal government to allow the use of a portion of that direct assistance to recoup lost revenues as a result of the pandemic.

Adelup has yet to release preliminary March revenue collection numbers.

It's expected that March 2020 collections will show a drastic drop from March 2019's collection of $55 million from income tax and gross revenue tax alone.

"Hopefully we can use it to replace lost revenue, because now we cannot. It has to be for expenses incurred as a result of our COVID virus situation," the governor said in her daily press conference.

But in the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic, GovGuam collected some $19.5 million more than what it had expected and appropriated.

The governor said priority use of the direct federal funding for GovGuam includes the purchase of medical supplies and equipment for COVID-19 prevention, treatment and monitoring, along with the use of facilities for quarantine and isolation.

Funding will also go toward housing medical personnel so they don't need to go home, to prevent from exposing their family members, Leon Guerrero said.

Historic funding amount

Earlier on Wednesday, Del. Mike San Nicolas said GovGuam is poised to receive $141.5 million, which he said is "the largest single sum in direct funding from the federal government in history, to support operations as a result of COVID-19."

The amount, he said, includes more than $2.93 million granted to GovGuam specifically for the Department of Corrections, as well as more than $20.69 million granted to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport.

The $141 million that Guam is about to receive is part of the $2 trillion federal relief package for states and territories, to address the devastating impact of COVID-19.

The governor and San Nicolas separately said the more than $117 million is allocated to GovGuam on a per-person basis, to be used for costs under the following conditions:

Necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19;

Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of the date of enactment of this section for the state or government; and

Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.

San Nicolas urged the governor to use the cash management authority she has during these times to program local dollars to immediately pay tax refunds, "while legitimately applying this $117 million as stipulated in conformance with federal law."

The governor said GovGuam has been releasing tax refunds.

San Nicolas said this historic level of funding directed to GovGuam "must not be misused or taken for granted, as our record of prudent stewardship during these times will determine whether we can avail of more of the same in future dates."

The delegate urged vigilant oversight by the Legislature, the Office of Public Accountability and the attorney general "to ensure that all local leadership can account for every federal dollar at the end of the day."

Advance stimulus checks out this week

The governor said the advance stimulus checks for residents earning $10,000 or less a year will be released before the end of the week.

The check will be $1,200 for individual tax filers, $2,400 for couples who filed joint tax returns, and $500 per dependent child.

The checks have been printed and are waiting for distribution, the governor said.

GovGuam is using $11 million in local funds to advance the payment of one-time federal stimulus checks to help families deal with COVID-19.

The governor on Wednesday said covered in the initial batch of payments are roughly 6,200 tax filers and 3,200 children.

Those who are earning more than $10,000 a year will have to wait two to three weeks to receive their checks.

That's after Guam receives $134.8 million in individual economic relief for taxpayers.

Guam also expects to receive federal unemployment compensation funding, and is covered by federal loans and grants so that businesses can keep their payroll and deal with COVID-19's impacts.