GovGuam, feds, businesses among thousands with unpaid traffic tickets

Government of Guam agencies, federal authorities, the military and businesses are among some 14,000 with unpaid or unanswered traffic citations dating from 2007, based on the latest data from the Judiciary of Guam.

The delinquent traffic tickets range from $2 to $3,030 each citation.

This, at a time when the Judiciary faces a budget shortfall in fiscal year 2021, with work-hour reductions possible by July. Because of cost-cutting measures, it was able to dodge furloughs earlier in the fiscal year.

The Judiciary had yet to answer questions about the unpaid citations as of press time.

Among the unpaid traffic citations are a $340 ticket issued to the Office of the Governor-Community Affairs, $80 to the University of Guam/GovGuam, $30 to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, and $30 to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said they are still trying to find out more information about GovGuam agencies' unpaid traffic citations.

"I'm not aware of the details. If we haven't already, we will look into it and take care of it," said UOG chief marketing and communications officer Jonas Macapinlac.

There's also a $360 unpaid or unanswered traffic ticket issued to the "U.S. government," and $85 to the FBI.

Also on the list are a $360 traffic citation issued to the U.S. Air Force, $100 to the U.S. Navy and $70 to the Command Naval Forces Marianas.

These are based on the Judiciary's unpaid traffic citations as of Monday on www.guamcourts.org.

Individuals ticketed

The bulk of the unpaid traffic citations were issued to individuals, and many were cited multiple times.

One person, for example, was cited 12 times with no payments. Another got four unpaid traffic citations totaling nearly $3,000, and one other was cited 10 times totaling $4,000.

Others were issued to businesses, including $3,030 to Lieng's Restaurant; $2,035 to BB & Son LLC; $1,235 to Guam Transport and Warehouse Inc.; $745 to Kayjo Corp. doing business as Roadside Service and Towing; $285 to Macy's Guam; $135 to Triple B Forwarders Guam; $80 to Guam Air Cargo; and $70 to Cocos Island Resort.

Some of these businesses have multiple unpaid traffic citations, including Philip & Sons Equipment Rental for $2,235 and $1,458; $380 and $125 to Guam Auto Traders; and $142 and $155 to First Hawaiian Bank and First Hawaiian Bank lessor.

Names will be removed from the list posted on the Judiciary's website within one business day of receiving payment for the outstanding amount.

Still on the list

The list, however, still includes the names of some individuals who have since died.

In some cases, the citations do not have a specific name of a person or entity.

They are only identified by the traffic ticket number or marked "unknown," "to locate," or "unattended vehicle." There's about 200 of them, mostly with a $55 ticket each. Some amounted to $315.

Pay or contest

Payments can be made in person or online. People can also contest the citation issued to them and ask for a bench trial.

However, there may be instances when a name has been listed in error, so the Judiciary is asking the public to contact the Traffic Violations Bureau. For questions or more information, the bureau can be reached by email at traffic@guamcourts.org or by calling the following numbers:

• Hagåtña location: 475-3326/3121/3274

• Northern Court location: 635-2505/2510/2507