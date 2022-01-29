GovGuam further limits COVID-19 testing

Rationing of COVID-19 tests locally has led to even fewer residents eligible to be tested for the disease.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services released an official screening guide Friday that indicates who can be tested while supplies are limited.

“Recent testing has put enormous strain on laboratory supplies and (DPHSS) has faced unprecedented testing demand to detect and respond to all suspected and confirmed cases in a timely manner,” department officials wrote in a memorandum about the screening guidelines. “The DPHSS continues to support diagnostic testing for COVID-19, but will be prioritizing COVID-19 testing to target individuals with a likelihood of severe disease, hospitalization or death due to COVID-19.”

According to the guide, in order to be tested, patients must be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have had a high-risk close contact with a known positive case or be a government of Guam employee submitting to testing required via executive order.

What GovGuam considered a “high-risk close contact” was changed during the week, however. On Wednesday, the Joint Information Center reported the “criteria” for being considered a close contact was:

• Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

• Age 65 or older.

• Multiple comorbidities or multiple underlying health conditions.

• Moderately to severely immunocompromised condition.

The new screening guide instead limits those who qualify for COVID-19 testing due to being a high-risk close contact to those who are:

• Pregnant; or

• Age 65 or older; or

• Age 50 or older, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, with at least one comorbidity.

Only these symptomatic, “high-risk close contacts” will be allowed to get a free test for COVID-19 until further notice.

The new criteria means a 45-year-old with diabetes, who came into close contact with a known COVID-19 positive case would need to wait to experience symptoms of the disease in order to qualify for testing.

The guidelines must be used at community testing sites and community health centers and by private sector testing partners, DPHSS stated.

According to Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson, private sector testing partners include Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, FHP, Guam Radiology, American Medical Center, ExpressCare and Guam Regional Medical City. Other medical providers may be partners, but have been limiting their testing to existing patients, she said.

Private sector employees

While the screening guidelines specifically make GovGuam employees submitting to mandatory testing eligible during the rationing, private sector employees facing similar requirements are not.

In late September 2021, both executive branch government employees and workers of “covered establishments” in the private sector were required to verify their vaccination status or submit to weekly testing in order to enter worksites through separate executive orders issued by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Covered establishments include restaurants, bars, bingo halls, boat cruises, gyms, fitness centers and theaters.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post officials were working on a response when asked whether guidance would be changed to accommodate the mandatory testing for some private sector workers, and where these employees can go to be tested during the rationing period.

The Post was awaiting a response as of 6 p.m. Friday.