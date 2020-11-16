GovGuam gets approval to use federal funds for students' internet access

The government of Guam has received approval from the U.S. Department of Education to begin using about $12.5 million granted through the Education Stabilization Fund, a large portion of which will be subgranted to the Guam Department of Education to assist students with internet access.

The government submitted its ESF budget to USDOE in August. Some amendments needed to be made before approval was granted.

"We are actively working to implement our plans as outlined in our amended submission," said Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse. "Specifically, we are drafting the required subgrant agreements and (the Department of Administration) will be obtaining credentials from USDOE to access their site to process drawdowns."

As of Thursday, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said his staff was working to finalize procurement documents as education officials wait for the green light from the governor's office to publish the solicitation.

"Right now we're kind of focusing in on the weeds, in terms of trying to estimate the number of devices that we will need, trying to determine the level of service that will be required and what to do if the vendor does not meet that requirement," Fernandez said.

GDOE's goal is to provide 12 months of service. The ESF grant expires in September 2021, but Fernandez said the hope is to obtain approval to use grant funding for the remainder of the year.

Another discussion revolves around setting criteria to prioritize families in need, but the ESF funding share to GDOE is estimated to be capped at $8 million, Fernandez said, and that should be enough to cover needs at GDOE, along with needs at private and charter schools, which will be able to participate in the program.

GDOE is looking to procure portable internet access devices and, as an option, is looking to bid out by region "so that hopefully the vendors will be able to align themselves with areas where their connectivity is strong," Fernandez said.

Private and charter schools will be allocated a share of the devices based on their enrollment.

"It will depend on the bids that come in and the final numbers that come in, and then we'll allocate the share to the private schools and charter schools based on the enrollment numbers," Fernandez said.

Online learning push

Expanding internet access is also part of GDOE's efforts to push online learning as a remote learning platform. The department currently also provides hard copy learning materials, but there are concerns that the hard copy method isn't as engaging for students and teachers.

Whether hard copy distribution will continue may be a policy decision in the future, but Fernandez has said GDOE will first complete laptop distribution and expanding internet service access – bridging technological gaps for students – before making that decision.

At least up to the second semester, GDOE anticipates maintaining the hard copy model, simply because the technology issues won't be resolved before then, he said.