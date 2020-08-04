GovGuam has spent 25% of $118M for pandemic response

The Department of Administration has spent about 25% of the $118 million in federal funds the local government received to pay for pandemic response efforts.

“This money is supposed to last through the end of the year, so nobody wants to spend it all at once,” said Department of Administration Director Edward Birn.

While a spending plan, that included requests from various agencies assisting with the response, was submitted to the Guam Legislature, Birn said they’re monitoring spending to ensure the government has enough in the bank as the pandemic continues and new needs arise.

“We might have a whole lot of new infections and have to set up a new temporary hospital,” he said. “All sorts of things could happen.”

“When you get your tax refund, do you go to Kmart and buy three televisions, or do you put some aside to pay for food?” he said.

All of the territories have spent roughly the same percentage of federal funds, Birn said, with the exception of the CNMI, which has spent roughly 14%.

He said while he’d like to see additional funds come to Guam, there’s no certainty what money, if any, will be provided by Congress, which is divided on how to further help Americans.

Democrats are holding out for a $3 trillion bill that would address an array of health care and economic needs, while Trump administration officials have been pushing for a stopgap bill that would address a handful of issues, including expired unemployment benefits and evictions, according to The Washington Post.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas is urging local elected officials to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to compensate essential workers who continue to work the front lines in the midst of the health emergency.