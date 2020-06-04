GovGuam hires 31 to run program for unemployed

The Guam Department of Labor's hiring of 31 people using $2.7 million to run the federal government-funded unemployment aid program has raised concerns from the Republican Party, which has called the program a "political dumping ground" for the administration.

The unemployment assistance program is meant to help as many as 38,000 workers.

Nearly 23,400 of the affected workers have been reported by their employers as having been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those verified employees, 8,562 have filed their initial unemployment claims as of Wednesday morning, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola told senators.

Weeks before the launching of the online application for unemployment assistance, Guam hired 31 people to help run the program for 18 months.

Among the new hires is a project manager for $163,816 for 18 months, or about $109,210 a year, inclusive of salaries and benefits.

An assistant project manager was also hired with salary and benefits costing $150,503 for 18 months, or about $100,000 a year.

"Do you really need an assistant project manager?" Sen. James Moylan asked in a letter to Dell'Isola.

Moylan sent the letter after Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee's labor committee held a two-hour oversight hearing on the unemployment program.

Dell'Isola told senators the 31 were already hired.

Moylan said while these are for an 18-month job, a nearly $89,000 compensation package for an administrative assistant and over $77,000 for a customer service representatives, respectively, "exceed entry-level salaries of teachers and law enforcement officers."

Moylan later inquired whether these 31 positions were advertised, to give anyone an opportunity for job seekers, including laid-off workers, to apply.

The senator and the media, as of press time, had yet to receive a response.

Adelup responds

The Republican Party of Guam issued a statement after the oversight hearing.

"It is disappointing to learn that a federally funded program to help over 38,000 displaced island residents is now being fronted as a political dumping ground for the administration, where a small elite number of individuals will be greatly rewarded for their patronage," it said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's director of policy, Carlo Branch, said the Republican Party of Guam does not understand what the program entails.

Guam Labor's plan and budgeted expenses were approved by the U.S. Department of Labor, he said.

Of the 62 individuals needed to run the program, more than half are existing GovGuam employees on temporary detail from other agencies, he said.

More than $450 million has also been issued in combined federal and local aid since the beginning of this pandemic.

"The Trump administration understands what the Republican Party of Guam doesn’t. The largest temporary federal program in Guam’s history requires a temporary staff to run it," Branch said.

The vast majority of states, he said, have had to expand existing unemployment programs with lightning speed using a similar process.

"The only people unaware of this fact seem to belong to the Republican Party of Guam," Branch said. "While Democrats have historically called for a local unemployment insurance program, Republicans have generally opposed it. We thank them for changing their minds."

The governor has said she supports a more permanent unemployment insurance program for Guam.

$924M budget

Guam Labor asked for a $924 million unemployment benefits program budget.

The U.S. Department of Labor released the initial $276 million for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

Moylan, at the hearing and in his letter, asked Dell'Isola whether it was U.S. Labor or Guam Labor that created the positions and set the salary.

Dell'Isola said the 31 was "vetted through USDOL," and the federal agency has thought what was asked for was "reasonable."

Mirrors GovGuam salaries

Each of those positions, he said, were budgeted and were given salary scales following GovGuam benefits and salary levels.

"Nothing was given higher or lower, to include the benefits and everything in these. Each of those salary levels were standard salary levels on the government of Guam position description," Dell'Isola told senators.

Guam Labor made public the hiring plan in May that covers hiring 31 people for 18 months with the following salaries and benefits totaling more than $2.732 million:

• $163,816 for 1 project manager

• $150,503 for 1 assistant project manager

• $443,890 for 5 employment development workers II (or a little over $88,000 each)

• $887,780 for 10 administrative assistants (or a little over $88,000 each)

• $1.086 million-plus for 14 customer service representatives (or nearly $78,000 each)

Labor, however, had yet to release the listing of the actual persons hired.

In May, the department released documents in response to a Sunshine Law request, but only for two people:

• $50,328 annual salary or $24.80 an hour for Catrina M. Contreras, hired as a special project coordinator effective April 27; and

• $26,500 annual salary or $12.75 an hour for Noah K. Peredo, hired as a customer service representative effective May 4.

User errors

As of early Wednesday, 1,267 employers had reported via hireguam.com that 23,387 of their employees were laid off, furloughed or have gotten reduced work hours.

That's about 62% of the estimated 38,000 directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators received these updates from Dell'Isola, along with the launching of the online application for employees.

Dell'Isola said as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there had been 8,562 initial claims filed.

That's nearly 37% of the actual number of workers that were verified to have been affected, in just five days since the application's soft launch.

With the massive system, there continues to be bugs and glitches that Dell'Isola said are being addressed daily by the software provider.

But he pointed out that most of the challenges or problems are caused by errors made by applicants.

These include misunderstanding the questions to inputting the wrong dates or Social Security number.

"I like to think all things considered, things are running forward, the software is running well. We are getting a lot of success stories (of) people putting in their claims. We are getting reports of a lot of user errors," he said.

U.S. Labor's Office of the Inspector General is closely monitoring the PUA programs, and a number of states have already fallen prey to scams, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars that were meant to help displaced workers, he said.

He said the integrity placed in the system is meant to help them. Errors made in the application can still be rectified, with the help of Guam Labor staff, he said.

"That takes a little bit of time and once we verify it, we give that person a temporary username and password," he said.

He's anticipating that the unemployment processing center at the Guam Community College will open on Monday.

But the call center at GCC for the unemployment program is now running.