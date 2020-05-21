The government of Guam has hired another director, this time for the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, which isn't open during the pandemic.

Jillette Torre Leon Guerrero has been hired recently as the agency's new director.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero authorized Jillette Leon Guerrero's hiring, but her paperwork started in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor's office.

Jackie Balbas, a program coordinator, had been the agency's acting director.

Jillette Leon Guerrero is the founder of Guamology Inc., a business that provides the community with information about Guam and its history. She is a freelance writer and was executive director of the Guam Humanities Council from 1999 to 2005.

Her resumé states she holds a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma and is a candidate for a master’s degree in genealogy and other studies at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland.

The administration also recently hired a deputy director for the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities, which is also closed during the pandemic.

Michelle L.C. Perez was hired in April as the DISID deputy director at a rate of $76,345 per year.

Jillette Leon Guerrero's new pay wasn't immediately available but her subordinate makes more than $64,000 in the four-person agency, according to government staffing records.