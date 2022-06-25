GovGuam honors 9 centenarians

CENTENARIAN: A Guam centenarian receives gifts including a cake and a gift basket at a ceremony Thursday for Guam centenarians at the Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum & Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagåtña. Photo courtesy of the governor's office

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, senators and others in the government of Guam honored eight Guam residents who are more than 100 years old. A ninth centenarian was honored posthumously.

The ceremony was held Thursday in the Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum & Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagåtña.

It's the first in-person event honoring centenarians since COVID-19 more than two years ago.

The centenarians are:

• Felecisema Montalban, born Feb. 8, 1920, in the Philippines. She resides in Upper Tumon.

• Rosario Flores Leon Guerrero, born March 14, 1920, in Hagåtna. She lives in Chalan Pago.  

• Teodora Andrada, born Aug. 29, 1920, the Philippines. She lives in Dededo.

• Josefina Villanueva Sancianco Ragan, born Oct. 28, 1921, in Pampanga, Philippines. She resides in Piti. 

• Shigeru Yasuhiro, born Jan. 31, 1922, in Kyoto, Japan. She lives in Sånta Rita-Sumai.

• Josefina de la Concepcion Diaz, born April 19, 1922, in Pasay City, Philippines. She lives in Dededo.

• Lillian Leon Anderson, born May 25, 1922, in Los Angeles, California, who lives on Guam.

• Victoria Robeniol Rebugio, born Dec. 22, 1922, in the Philippines. She lives in Dededo.

• Jose C. Almazan, born on March 19, 1922, in Ilocos Sur, Philippines, was honored posthumously. He died Feb. 26.

