GovGuam honors 9 centenarians

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, senators and others in the government of Guam honored eight Guam residents who are more than 100 years old. A ninth centenarian was honored posthumously.

The ceremony was held Thursday in the Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum & Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagåtña.

It's the first in-person event honoring centenarians since COVID-19 more than two years ago.

The centenarians are:

• Felecisema Montalban, born Feb. 8, 1920, in the Philippines. She resides in Upper Tumon.

• Rosario Flores Leon Guerrero, born March 14, 1920, in Hagåtna. She lives in Chalan Pago.

• Teodora Andrada, born Aug. 29, 1920, the Philippines. She lives in Dededo.

• Josefina Villanueva Sancianco Ragan, born Oct. 28, 1921, in Pampanga, Philippines. She resides in Piti.

• Shigeru Yasuhiro, born Jan. 31, 1922, in Kyoto, Japan. She lives in Sånta Rita-Sumai.

• Josefina de la Concepcion Diaz, born April 19, 1922, in Pasay City, Philippines. She lives in Dededo.

• Lillian Leon Anderson, born May 25, 1922, in Los Angeles, California, who lives on Guam.

• Victoria Robeniol Rebugio, born Dec. 22, 1922, in the Philippines. She lives in Dededo.

• Jose C. Almazan, born on March 19, 1922, in Ilocos Sur, Philippines, was honored posthumously. He died Feb. 26.