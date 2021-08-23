Employees and retirees of the government of Guam will pay between $60 and $300 more a month should they choose to be insured by Calvo's SelectCare.

The Department of Administration released its group health insurance program rates for the upcoming fiscal year on Sunday, including the cost difference between the two providers doing business with GovGuam in 2022.

A high-deductible plan, known as HSA2000, will cost as little as $4.08 a month for a single, active employee who elects to be insured with TakeCare, the most economical bid received by the government. In comparison, the same plan for a single employee provided through Calvo's SelectCare costs $64.54.

Due to a recent change in local law, the government of Guam was allowed to award its group health insurance contract to multiple carriers, but required any additional costs from a more expensive plan to be passed on to the subscribers who choose it.

That pricing structure was enacted as a compromise, following criticism and dissatisfaction expressed by active workers and retirees who were forced to switch insurance providers to Aetna International in 2020. The government awarded that contract to Aetna as a sole provider, as required by a now-defunct law that sought to reduce the contract's overall cost.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the difference between TakeCare and SelectCare is greater for GovGuam retirees.

A retiree who is covering a spouse on a higher coverage plan, dubbed PPO1500, will be charged $193.90 semimonthly under TakeCare, compared to the $302.33 that would be deducted for a SelectCare subscriber.

"Group Health Insurance contracts are awarded by competitive bid and insurers are provided with claim data in order that their underwriters can establish premium rates to be included in their bids," DOA stated in a release. "The Health Insurance negotiating team secured a reduction in the rates originally bid and the average increase in premium for fiscal year 2022 over fiscal year 2021 is 14% based upon claim expenses paid for FY 2021."

When reached for comment on the reasons for the higher costs, Frank Campillo, SelectCare plan administrator, told The Guam Daily Post the company is waiting on clearances from GovGuam "in order to provide more comprehensive information on our offerings."

Campillo was able to share the upcoming plan includes "most clinics" on Guam and both of the island's civilian hospitals. More than 1.1 million individual providers can be accessed by those who choose SelectCare, including medical services in Hawaii, the Philippines, Taiwan and other Asian countries, he said.

"A great testament to our services and benefits is the fact that most medical providers on Guam are insured with Calvo's SelectCare. We look forward to providing additional details on our benefits and services soon, as we finalize the enrollment logistics with GovGuam," Campillo told the Post.

Open enrollment, where subscribers will choose between the two provider options, will be from Sept. 1-25. Since GovGuam's current insurer Aetna is not offering coverage next year, all subscribers will be required to enroll either online, through an open enrollment presentation or at their respective personnel departments.